Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,623 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.71% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $345,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 89,582 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.19. 115,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.31.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,836,400. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

