Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,768,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373,759 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.44% of NU worth $956,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NU by 6.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,850,000 after buying an additional 4,672,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NU by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after buying an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 647.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after buying an additional 47,554,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,033,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,273,424. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

