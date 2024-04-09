Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $2.29 Billion Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,780,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,161 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for about 1.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,286,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ferrari by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.60. 104,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,914. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.20. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RACE. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.