Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $2.58 Billion Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,938,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,547 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 2.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 9.21% of Cloudflare worth $2,575,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,539,316 shares in the company, valued at $117,034,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,539,316 shares in the company, valued at $117,034,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 972,985 shares of company stock worth $93,393,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. 816,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.