Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,149,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 122,762 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,496,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $168.25. 20,850,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,874,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.92 billion, a PE ratio of 323.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

