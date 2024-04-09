Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,777 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 9.65% of Copa worth $404,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 165,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 83,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Copa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.32. 55,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average of $95.60.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

