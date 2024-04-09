Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 76,505 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,505 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $646,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,441,000 after purchasing an additional 723,106 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,561,000 after purchasing an additional 410,884 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,166,000 after buying an additional 146,980 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,611,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,376,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 694,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,688. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

