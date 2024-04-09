Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275,769 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,194,534 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.32% of Illumina worth $734,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Stock Up 2.0 %

Illumina stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. 701,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $232.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.