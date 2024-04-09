Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 12,625 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.19% of Markel Group worth $411,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL traded down $22.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,486.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,093. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,272.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,481.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,447.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

