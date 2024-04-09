Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 3,604,862 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,693,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,604,862 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 3.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,645,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.07.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. The stock had a trading volume of 60,194,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,494,953. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.