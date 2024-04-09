Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,424,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,988 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of Mobileye Global worth $364,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 166.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 207.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 673,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $37,345,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBLY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -781.38, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.22.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBLY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

