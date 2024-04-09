Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 143,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ball by 23.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,149,000 after buying an additional 282,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 82.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 140,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ball by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 843,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,632. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BALL. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

