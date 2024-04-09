Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Up 5.7%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 893,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,074,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $962.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 849,311 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

