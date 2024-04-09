Bancor Price Tops $0.85 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $111.32 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00014434 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001523 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00015019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,245.97 or 1.00013529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00010932 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00132394 BTC.

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,279,453 tokens. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 131,279,453.41091746 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.89481263 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 405 active market(s) with $17,713,074.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

