Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,226,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,170,418. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $296.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

