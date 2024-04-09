Bank of America Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.91.

FM traded up C$0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The firm has a market cap of C$13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.25.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

