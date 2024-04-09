Barclays Boosts PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $112.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $103.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

NYSE PFSI opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,358. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 850,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 790,151 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

