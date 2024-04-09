Barclays Cuts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to GBX 9,960

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from £105.80 ($133.91) to GBX 9,960 ($126.06) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.28) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($111.38) to GBX 9,800 ($124.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £101.50 ($128.46).

Shares of LON SPX opened at GBX 9,620 ($121.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,633.96. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 7,900 ($99.99) and a 52 week high of £118.45 ($149.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,879.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £105.27 ($133.24), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($87,935.96). 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

