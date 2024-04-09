Barclays Increases Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $95.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 4.1 %

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $114.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.99 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.