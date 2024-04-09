Barclays Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $294.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $296.00 to $294.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $266.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 33.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.