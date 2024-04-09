Barclays Trims Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Target Price to $26.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,850 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $3,333,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.