Bath & Body Works’ (BBWI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

