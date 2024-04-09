Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works accounts for about 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.14. 2,952,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,802. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.