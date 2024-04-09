Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.27.

A number of research firms have commented on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,502,000 after buying an additional 539,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after purchasing an additional 233,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

