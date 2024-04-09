Begbies Traynor Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 106.11 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock has a market cap of £167.61 million, a PE ratio of 5,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 104.95 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.95.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nick Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44), for a total value of £136,800 ($173,142.64). Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Report on BEG

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.