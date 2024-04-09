Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on May 7th

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 0.5 %

LON BEG opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.97 million, a PE ratio of 5,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 104.95 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.21) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Nick Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £136,800 ($173,142.64). 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

