Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $672,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

