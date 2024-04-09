Berenberg Bank Increases The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 121

The Gym Group (LON:GYMFree Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 121 ($1.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:GYM opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.45) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,292.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.61. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 124.80 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

