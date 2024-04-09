Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00040521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

