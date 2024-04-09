Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00067703 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

