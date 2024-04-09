Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Down 4.2%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 508,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,880,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTDR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

