Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,146 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

BND opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

