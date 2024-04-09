Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $11.67

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $12.00. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 765,662 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Bloom Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after buying an additional 307,627 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,796,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Bloom Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

