BMO Capital Markets Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$124.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOL. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$109.36.

Dollarama Stock Down 2.6 %

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$111.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.92. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$80.81 and a 1 year high of C$114.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

