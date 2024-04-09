BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$8.50 Price Target for Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) received a C$8.50 target price from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.38.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 1.1 %

Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 351,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,874. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.56 and a 52-week high of C$8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of C$129.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4653846 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

In related news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$164,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,226 shares of company stock valued at $513,332. Insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.