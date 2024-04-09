BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE DCF opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
