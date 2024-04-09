Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,723.41.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,841,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Booking by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in Booking by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,601.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,594.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3,343.98. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

