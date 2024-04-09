Brendan Teehan Sells 2,568 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $45,890.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Brendan Teehan sold 624 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $15,394.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 1,371,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,083. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.