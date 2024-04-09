BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. 211,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,777. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.03. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Raymond James started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

