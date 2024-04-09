Bridgeworth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,375 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,008 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,085. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

