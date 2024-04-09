Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.47.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $326.74. The company had a trading volume of 204,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.25 and a 200 day moving average of $277.48. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

