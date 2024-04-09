Bridgeworth LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $302.62. 103,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.44. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $227.63 and a 1-year high of $308.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

