Bridgeworth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,301,000 after acquiring an additional 807,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after acquiring an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 883,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,332. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

