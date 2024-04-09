Bridgeworth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 755,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,626. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

