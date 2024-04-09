Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,431 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,122,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 2,141,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.