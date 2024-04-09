Bridgeworth LLC Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 577,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 478.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the period.

VGIT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.97. 668,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

