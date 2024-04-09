Bridgeworth LLC Sells 81 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $128.41. 360,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,561. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.90.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

