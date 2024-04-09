Bridgeworth LLC Trims Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 18,365.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.94.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UCBI

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.