Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 706.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,336.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,289.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,088.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

