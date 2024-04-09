Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Target Price at $68.83

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

